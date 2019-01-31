Newport County sign Adebayo Azeez from Cambridge United

Adebayo Azeez is an England under-19 international

Newport County have signed striker Adebayo Azeez from League Two rivals Cambridge United.

The 25-year-old former Charlton trainee has scored eight goals for Cambridge this season.

His tally includes a consolation effort for Cambridge in their 4-1 League Cup home defeat by County, in August.

The Exiles are hopeful of adding as many as three further signings before the transfer deadline closes at 23:00 GMT this evening.

"I'm delighted. He's got blistering pace, He adds to our attacking line-up and the competition for places shows we are planning for the future as well," Newport boss Michael Flynn said.

"I am so pleased it is all over the line now. As soon as I heard about Newport's interest, I was up for coming down and signing straight away," said Azeez.

