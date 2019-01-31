Swansea City: Boss Graham Potter is "100% committed"

Graham Potter joined the club from Ostersunds

Graham Potter has insisted he is "100 per cent committed" to Swansea despite admitting he understands fans' concerns over the club's transfer plans.

Swansea may lose Wilfried Bony, Daniel James, Jefferson Montero and Leroy Fer before tonight's transfer deadline.

Swans boss Potter insisted he is not "a puppet for anybody or mouthpiece for anybody" - but says he will not walk away from the job he took last summer.

"I want to do the right thing for the club and I'm 100% committed," he said.

"I just hope the supporters carry on with the support they have given me.

"I'm very proud to be manager of this fantastic football club. The support I've had has been fantastic and I want to assure them (the fans) that I'm not here to be a mouthpiece for anybody or a puppet for anybody.

"My career means a lot to me and my family means a lot to me. I'm here to do the right thing for my family and for my employers, Swansea City, and to conduct myself in a way that is representative of this great club."

Swansea allowed 16 senior players to leave in the summer transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League, with only six coming the other way.

Now Bony is set to join Al-Arabi on loan and James looks set to sign for Leeds.

Montero is close to agreeing a loan switch to West Brom, while Fer is a target for Lille and has also been linked with Fenerbahce.

"There's lots of speculation and rumour and things are happening behind the scenes," Potter added.

"I think it's fair to say I understand the supporters' concern, I understand the supporters' frustration, worry, anger - whatever sort of feelings anger that can come with the rumours and speculation.

"I understand it all. To be honest I've had the same feelings myself over a period of time.

"I made the decision to come here in the summer, to this great club, and I still think it's a fantastic football club.

"We've all had those feelings because of how relegation from the Premier League affected us, but the reality of my situation is I'm employed here to do as good a job as I can with the situation we have.

"Now we face another window where there's a lot of rumour and noise. After the window closes, I'm quite happy to take any question on the transfer window when I know what the situation is."