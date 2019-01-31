Abu Ogogo: Bristol Rovers sign Coventry City midfielder on free transfer

Abu Ogogo played just 10 league games for Coventry City after his summer move

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Abu Ogogo on a free transfer from League One rivals Coventry City.

Rovers have not revealed the length of contract agreed with the 29-year-old, who has played more than 400 games in a career spanning almost 11 years.

He spent six years at Dagenham and Redbridge before moving to Shrewsbury in 2015 and joined Coventry last July.

He helped Shrewsbury to the EFL Trophy and League One play-off finals at Wembley last season.

"He is a player with a wealth of experience that knows the leagues really well," Rovers manager Graham Coughlin told the club website.

"Abu is also a great character that will provide a boost in the changing rooms and real warrior on the pitch, which is exactly what we need in our current situation."

