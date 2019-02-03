Michael Flynn: Newport boss can manage at higher level, sys Tony Pulis

Tony Pulis and Michael Flynn both hail from Pillgwenlly in Newport

Tony Pulis believes Newport's Michael Flynn can follow in his footsteps by managing at a higher level.

Middlesbrough boss Pulis will do battle with Flynn once again when his team face Newport in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday,

The winners will face Manchester City in the fifth round.

Pulis, 61, has been managing for almost three decades and feels Flynn has the qualities to rise through the divisions as he did.

"Michael was a tenacious player who got everything out of his ability through his attitude and commitment and he has got to do the same as a manager," Pulis said.

"Hopefully Michael is successful enough to take Newport up and if bigger jobs come along, they come along. He will have to decide then if it's the time to move on or not.

"Hopefully he will do it in a similar way to me. People forget that for all the success I have had, I started working with similar teams (to Newport).

"The Gillingham team I took over (in 1995) were getting 2,000 crowds. You learn more at those clubs and it puts you in good stead for other jobs ahead."

Tony Pulis has also managed Bournemouth, Gillingham, Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Crystal Palace, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion

Former midfielder Flynn, 38, played for the likes of Wigan, Gillingham, Huddersfield and Bradford as well as home-city club Newport.

After becoming County's manager in March 2017, Flynn masterminded a spectacular escape from the threat of relegation to the National League.

He has since consolidated Newport's League Two status and is in the midst of a second successive memorable FA Cup run.

Having shocked Premier League Leicester in round three, Newport secured the Middlesbrough replay thanks to a creditable 1-1 draw on Teesside.

Pulis, who like Flynn hails from Pillgwenlly in Newport, has been impressed by the work of his Rodney Parade counterpart.

"I am pleased that we can say there is someone else from that area who has come through and managed in league football," Pulis added.

"I think Michael has done a fantastic job. He has got a good team and there is an identity there, which is always good.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Middlesbrough 1-1 Newport County highlights

"You can see they have been coached, they have been worked with and some effort has gone into it.

"He is going to have his ups and downs. As managers you have to take the rough with the smooth.

"But he has got broad enough shoulders and is a strong enough character to know you have to learn from good times and bad times."

Newport knocked Leeds United out of the FA Cup last season before taking Tottenham Hotspur to a replay in round four.

Flynn's team are currently in mid-table in League Two, while Middlesbrough are chasing promotion to the Premier League.