Kyle Howkins: West Bromwich Albion loan defender back to Port Vale

Kyle Howkins made 10 appearances for Port Vale after making a similar deadline day move exactly a year ago

Port Vale have re-signed young defender Kyle Howkins from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Walsall-born Howkins, 22, makes the move to Vale Park for the second January deadline day running.

He becomes Vale's first signing since the departure of manager Neil Aspin on Wednesday.

Vale currently stand six points clear of the League Two relegation zone, ahead of this Saturday's scheduled home date with Tranmere Rovers.

If that game goes ahead, following a midweek snowfall, the team is expected to be under the caretaker charge of veteran player Danny Pugh, who took training on Thursday.

BBC Radio Stoke have reported that former Macclesfield and Shrewsbury manager John Askey is expected to get the full-time Vale job.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.