Anthony Martial: Man Utd forward signs new contract until 2024

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with forward Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial has scored 46 goals in 162 appearances for Manchester United

Forward Anthony Martial has signed a new contract at Manchester United until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 23-year-old, who joined United from Monaco in September 2015 for £36m, has scored eight Premier League goals this season, has been in talks for a while.

United's interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: For a young man, he has a good footballing brain, which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him."

