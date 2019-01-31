Anthony Martial: Man Utd forward signs new contract until 2024
Forward Anthony Martial has signed a new contract at Manchester United until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.
The 23-year-old, who joined United from Monaco in September 2015 for £36m, has scored eight Premier League goals this season, has been in talks for a while.
United's interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: For a young man, he has a good footballing brain, which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him."
