Falkirk: Ray McKinnon appointment costs Championship club £60,000

Falkirk are considering whether to appeal as they believe the club "acted appropriately at all times"

Falkirk have been fined £60,000 for luring manager Ray McKinnon and assistant Darren Taylor from Scottish Championship rivals Morton.

The club must pay £40,000 immediately with the rest suspended for two years.

The duo joined Falkirk in acrimonious circumstances in August, three months after they were appointed by Morton.

As a result the Scottish Professional Football League found the club to "have breached and/or failed to comply" with two rules.

In December, Falkirk said they "extremely surprised and disappointed" to have lost the case, after Morton accused McKinnon and Taylor of a breach of contract.

They now have the opportunity to appeal against the sanctions through the Scottish FA but, if they chose not to, the fine will go to the SPFL Trust.

In a statement on Thursday, Falkirk said they "remain extremely disappointed" and are "considering our position".