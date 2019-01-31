Altrincham will wear LGBT inspired kit in a moment of "football history"

Altrincham will wear their one-off kit for a home game on 16 February

Non-league Altrincham will support football's fight against homophobia by wearing a new kit based on the LGBT flag for a competitive fixture.

The National League North side - who normally play in red and white stripes - claim they are the first club to wear a kit based on the flag's colours.

The strip will be used when they face Bradford (Park Avenue) on 16 February.

Director Bill Waterson said the move was "a big statement" and "a small moment of football history".

Waterson added: "We believe it will be the first time anywhere in the world that a senior football club has worn a kit solely modelled on the LGBT Pride Flag."

The rainbow flag's colours reflect the diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Altrincham's move has been backed by the Football Association and for one day only, the Football v Homophobia logo will take the place of their shirt sponsor.

All shirts worn by players will be sold after the match with proceeds going to the Pride Trust.