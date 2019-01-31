Papy Djilobodji: Six-match ban for ex-Sunderland defender after breaking opponent's nose

Djilobodji joined Chelsea in 2015, making one appearance for the Blues before an £8m move to Sunderland in 2016

Former Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has been handed a six-match ban after breaking an opponent's nose by kicking him in the face.

The Senegal international, 30, was sent off for the challenge during Guingamp's defeat by Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Argentine striker Pablo Chavarria, 31, suffered a 'complex fracture' to his nose and had an operation on Tuesday.

It was Djilobodji's third game since joining Ligue 1 strugglers Guingamp on a six-month deal last month.

The ex-Chelsea and Nantes player had his Sunderland contract terminated in September after returning from the summer break late and "comprehensively" failing a fitness test.

Just before the hour mark on Saturday, Chavarria headed the ball away from Djilobodji, whose had attempted to volley it clear only to catch Chavarria flush in the face.

The ex-Lens striker, who is now expected to be out for three weeks, tweeted: "Thanks for all your posts, the surgery went well. I'm already home and with the strength to start the recovery."