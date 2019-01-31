Dundee sign Ethan Robson from Sunderland & Ryan McGowan from Bradford - both on loan

Ethan Robson played in the Championship last season but has struggled for game time this term

Dundee have signed midfielder Ethan Robson on loan from Sunderland and defender Ryan McGowan on loan from Bradford City.

Robson, 22, played 11 senior games last season but has been restricted to three games for the Under-23s this term.

Australian international McGowan, 29, came through at Hearts after moving to Scotland and had loan spells with Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

He had two spells in China either side of a stint at Dundee United.

Centre-back Ryan Inniss, meanwhile, has returned to parent club Crystal Palace.

Dundee are a point off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and face a crucial game at Hamilton, a point above them, on Saturday.