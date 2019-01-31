Idrissa Gueye: Everton say midfielder will not join Paris St-Germain

Idrissa Gueye joined Everton from Aston Villa in 2016 and his contract at the club runs until 2022

Everton say Idrissa Gueye will not leave for Paris St-Germain before Thursday's transfer window shuts after rejecting a £21.5m bid for the player.

The 29-year-old midfielder is keen on a move but Everton have resolved to keep him even if PSG increase their offer.

Everton are interested in signing Real Betis and West Ham United target Michy Batshuayi.

However, that deal is complicated by his Chelsea team-mate Kurt Zouma's loan at the club.

It means any move for Batshuayi would have to conclude on a permanent basis at a cost of around £35m.

Manager Marco Silva has previously stated there is no money available to buy players unless Everton recoup money in player sales.