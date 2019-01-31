FA Cup: Chelsea v Man Utd fifth-round tie live on BBC One

Chelsea beat Manchester United in the 2018 FA Cup final thanks to Eden Hazard's penalty

Manchester United's FA Cup fifth-round tie at holders Chelsea - a repeat of the 2018 final - will be live on BBC One on Monday, 18 February (19:30 GMT).

It is one of two games being broadcast on the BBC that weekend, with League One Doncaster Rovers' home tie with Premier League Crystal Palace (Sunday, 16:00 GMT) also live.

You can watch the fourth-round replay between West Brom and Brighton on BBC One on Wednesday, 6 February.

The winners are at home to Derby.

Meanwhile, BT Sport will show four ties live over the weekend.

On Friday, 15 February they will screen the tie between Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers against Watford at 19:45.

Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion against Derby (12:30) and Middlesbrough or Newport County against Manchester City (17:30) will be shown on Saturday, 16 February.

On Sunday, 17 February the tie between Bristol City against Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers (13:00) will also be screened by BT Sport.