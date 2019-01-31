Ante Palaversa: Man City complete Hajduk Split signing
Manchester City have signed midfielder Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split and loaned him back to the Croatian side.
The 18-year-old completed a medical in Manchester this week and has moved for a fee thought to be around £7m.
Palaversa will return on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season, although City can recall him next January.
"I have not yet shown all I can and hope to play for Hajduk to justify the great trust I have received from England's champions," he said.
"There is still a lot of work ahead of me."
Palaversa made his debut for Hajduk in July and has scored two goals in 15 outings. He has played for Croatia from Under-14 to Under-19 level.
The teenager's move comes a day after City sold the latest in a string of young players, with winger Rabbi Matondo joining Schalke in a deal worth £9.6m.
