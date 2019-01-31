Ante Palaversa: Man City complete Hajduk Split signing

Ante Palaversa
Palaversa will return to Hajduk Split on loan

Manchester City have signed midfielder Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split and loaned him back to the Croatian side.

The 18-year-old completed a medical in Manchester this week and has moved for a fee thought to be around £7m.

Palaversa will return on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season, although City can recall him next January.

"I have not yet shown all I can and hope to play for Hajduk to justify the great trust I have received from England's champions," he said.

"There is still a lot of work ahead of me."

Palaversa made his debut for Hajduk in July and has scored two goals in 15 outings. He has played for Croatia from Under-14 to Under-19 level.

The teenager's move comes a day after City sold the latest in a string of young players, with winger Rabbi Matondo joining Schalke in a deal worth £9.6m.

