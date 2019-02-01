Irish Cup sixth round: Coates hoping to end 10-year wait for cup success

Crusaders skipper Colin Coates in action against Linfield's Joel Cooper at Windsor Park

Crusaders captain Colin Coates hopes a win over Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday can set his side up to end a 10-year wait for an Irish Cup success.

The Crues lifted the cup in 2009 but lost to the Blues in their most recent final appearances in 2011 and 2012.

"It's a competition we haven't done well in in recent years," said Coates.

"We have probably let ourselves down a little bit so it would be good to get a good run going as the league is maybe not going our way this season."

"I think sometimes when you are doing well in the league at this stage of the season the pressures of that can make it difficult to do well in the cup," added the Crues skipper.

"It almost feels like a week off and your performance can be affected by that and you can let yourself down.

"It's something we have talked about as a team - how we want to try and achieve something in the Irish Cup this year and improve on recent seasons."

Belfast derbies

Stephen Baxter's side saw off Glentoran 4-1 in the fifth round of the premier knockout competition in the local game in January and now face Linfield, who have won all three Premiership games between the clubs during this campaign.

"We've had tough draws - against Glentoran in the last round and then Linfield - so if we're going to make our way in the cup and maybe reach the final we're going to have to do it the hard way," continued Coates.

"We had a disappointing result against Linfield in the league at Seaview a couple of weeks ago but we managed to shake that off with a good win over Institute so the mood in the camp is good.

"There wasn't much in it last time we met, it was quite tight, so we'll go to Windsor Park with confidence.

"We are nine points behind Linfield in the league and have lost to them three times so those games have been crucial but cup games are one-offs and slightly different from a mental perspective.

"The cup hopefully will be a different story for us and help us turn the tide. We know we have the capability to beat Linfield or any other team on our day.

"The team that takes to the pitch just have to know what they are doing and be in the right frame of mind to get the result."

Glenavon defender Caolan Marron and Daniel Hughes of Dungannon in action

The other all-Premiership last-16 tie sees Glenavon host Dungannon in a game which sees Swifts manager Kris Lindsay come up against his former club.

"Mark Sykes may have gone but Glenavon still have quality players all over the pitch and we know we need to perform as we did against Coleraine to get anything out of the game.

"We are oozing confidence at the moment and it's a cup game so we'll give it a blast, be positive and see where it takes us," said Lindsay.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton commented: "Kris has got his ethos across to the club and they have had a few really good results recently.

"All cup games are difficult games and on the day any team can beat another team. The Irish Cup is a way into Europe and that is where we aim to be every year."

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton is another who is facing one of his former clubs as he takes his side to the Showgrounds to face Ballymena United.

"The Irish Cup is very special as everyone is dreaming of getting to the final," said Ballymena boss David Jeffrey.

"We are up against one of our former players in Matthew but coming to the Showgrounds will hold no fears for the players Portadown have at their disposal. The history books show lots of games that haven't gone with the formbook."