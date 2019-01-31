Albert Watson: Former Linfield defender makes return to Ballymena United

Watson played for David Jeffrey during their time at Linfield

Defender Albert Watson has returned to Ballymena United for a second spell at the club he previously captained.

The 33-year-old centre-half has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season with the Sky Blues.

Watson won back-to-back league and cup doubles with Linfield before moving to Canadian side FC Edmonton in 2013.

He had been training with Championship leaders Larne after returning to Northern Ireland last autumn, following a season in Iceland with KR Reykjavik.

"Bryan and I are delighted to have signed Albert, bringing him home so to speak," Ballymena manager David Jeffrey told the club's website.

"In the first instance this is a short-term contract to the end of the season when both Albert and ourselves will be able to review things.

"This is a set of circumstances where we all felt that it could be mutually beneficial, we have some big games coming up and in this part of the season we want to be as well equipped as possible.

"He is coming from full-time football in Iceland and is certainly up to speed fitness wise - his performance stats verify that he is in very good shape."

Watson made his debut for Ballymena aged 16 and became United's youngest ever club captain as well as representing Northern Ireland at youth level.

He made 316 appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring 10 goals, before joining Linfield in 2011, where he played under then-Blues boss Jeffrey.

"I know the set up here inside out. We've always come back to watch games and we've been treated so well each time," Watson commented.

"To work with David again from my time at Linfield is a big attraction but it's about coming home to Ballymena United.

"I was here for 10 seasons and I still love the place and the proper football people behind the club."

Ballymena are currently second in the Irish Premiership table and play leaders Linfield in the final of he League Cup in February.