Midfielder Aaron Harkin completes move from Institute to Cliftonville

Harkin was originally due to move to Cliftonville in the summer

Midfielder Aaron Harkin has completed his move from Institute to Cliftonville.

The 25-year-old had previously signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Reds in the summer.

It was announced on Thursday that Harkin, younger brother of Reds midfielder Ruairi, will now make the move immediately.

Harkin has started 21 games for Stute this campaign after helping them win the Championship title last season.

After three years at the north-west club, he is due to take part in his first training session with his new team-mates on Thursday evening.

Warrenpoint Town defender Seanna Foster will join Harkin at Solitude at the end of the season after also signing a pre contract agreement earlier in January.