Glentoran take 'massive step forward' by reducing debt by 'over 90 per cent'

Former Glentoran player Gary Smyth replaced Ronnie McFall as the club's manager in January 2019

Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson claims the club has taken a "massive step forward" by paying off more than 90% of its £1.7m debt.

Henderson revealed that a piece of land at their Oval ground had been sold to Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

He admitted that the club had come "within hours" of being wound up in 2010 over an unpaid tax bill before a benefactor stepped in.

"The spectre of losing the club we all love is slowly leaving," he said.

A second, smaller plot of land at the Oval is due to be sold in the coming weeks and Henderson said the board will soon be able to make more funds available to manager Gary Smyth to add new players to his squad.

"This will have an impact on the resources available to strengthen the team for next season," he added.

"Under the current Salary Cost Protocol rules, we will be allowed to spend a higher proportion of our turnover than previously.

"This does not mean that we will return to the reckless spending days of the past - we have swallowed too bitter a pill to allow that to happen."

The Glens lost 4-2 to Linfield at Windsor Park on 28 January

Henderson said Glentoran's financial difficulties escalated in the spring of 2018 when debts were sold by a creditor to a third party.

When the club was unable to make a full and immediate repayment of the debt from their cash reserves, the creditor seized control of the Oval and locked the gates of the stadium in September 2018.

"Unlike with HMRC in 2010, this did not cause a threat to the actual club itself, but clearly with no access to our stadium the situation was dire," Henderson added.

"We reached an agreement to repay the debt in full by 31 January.

"The shareholders approved a plan to sell 1.02 acres of land to the Belfast Harbour Commission. This was land that was not being used at the stadium and did not impact upon either our current use or on the plans for the redevelopment of the stadium."

Henderson thanked Glentoran fans for their patience during the last decade, insisting they can "look towards the future with more optimism".

Glentoran are currently ninth in the Irish Premiership table, winning two out of Smyth's first three league games in charge after he took over from Ronnie McFall.