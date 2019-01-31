Newcastle sign defender Antonio Barreca on loan from Monaco

Benitez hopes Barreca can make an impact in the Premier League

Defender Antonio Barreca has joined Newcastle United on loan from Monaco until the end of the season with the option of a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old joined the French club last summer from Torino, where he had been a Serie A regular.

"I know that Newcastle is a big and historic club," said the former Italy under-21 international.

"I know that the people here really love football and that the fans are really behind the team."

Barreca is expected to be joined at St James's Park by Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron 24, who is set to become the club's record signing from MLS side Atlanta United.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez was full of praise for Barreca.

"The left-back/wing-back position is one we've been looking to strengthen for a while and we know he has quality, good delivery and is good going forward," he said.

"He has the attributes, he has the quality and he has the characteristics that we look for.

"Now we must see how quickly he can adapt, but we will try to help him and if he can give us more competition in this area, and more quality in the final third with his deliveries, the only thing I can see is a positive."