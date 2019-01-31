Cardiff City: Bluebirds close to signing Reading midfielder Bacuna

Lenandro Bacuna joined Aston Villa from FC Groningen

Cardiff City are close to signing Reading midfielder Leandro Bacuna.

Manager Neil Warnock has been keen to add a full back and midfield player ahead of the transfer window closing.

Bacuna, 27, can operate in both areas and will join on a permanent deal from Championship club Reading for an undisclosed fee.

Bacuna, who joined the Royals from Aston Villa, has made 28 appearances for Reading this season, scoring three goals.