Cardiff City: Bluebirds close to signing Reading midfielder Bacuna
Cardiff City are close to signing Reading midfielder Leandro Bacuna.
Manager Neil Warnock has been keen to add a full back and midfield player ahead of the transfer window closing.
Bacuna, 27, can operate in both areas and will join on a permanent deal from Championship club Reading for an undisclosed fee.
Bacuna, who joined the Royals from Aston Villa, has made 28 appearances for Reading this season, scoring three goals.