Hearts: John Souttar poised to sign new long-term deal

Souttar returned to action last week after three months on the sidelines

Hearts defender John Souttar is close to agreeing a new long-term deal with the club, says manager Craig Levein.

The 22-year-old Scotland international joined the Edinburgh club from Dundee United in 2016 and has recently returned to action after a hip injury.

Captain Christophe Berra, who has forged a strong centre-back partnership with Souttar, has already signed a contract extension this week.

Right-back Michael Smith also committed his future to the club this month.

