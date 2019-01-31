Peter Pawlett: Dundee United sign former Aberdeen forward

Pawlett played over 170 games in 10 years at Aberdeen

Dundee United have confirmed the signing of forward Peter Pawlett from Milton Keynes Dons for an undisclosed fee, subject to clearance.

The former Aberdeen player, 27, is reunited with head coach Robbie Neilson, who took him to the English League Two club during his spell there.

Pawlett, who spent 10 years at Aberdeen before his move south, has signed a deal until the end of the 2021 season.

"I know Peter well and am delighted to have him here at United," said Neilson.

"His pace and direct style will be a great addition to our team, and he brings real quality."

Pawlett becomes United's seventh signing this month, following the arrivals of striker Cammy Smith, midfielders Morgaro Gomis, Ian Harkes and Aidan Nesbitt, right-back Charlie Seaman and goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.