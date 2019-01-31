Norwich City: Yeovil Town sign striker Tristan Abrahams on loan until season's end

Tristan Abrahams, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Norwich, spent time on loan at Leyton Orient last season

League Two strugglers Yeovil have signed Norwich striker Tristan Abrahams on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first five months of the season with promotion hopefuls Exeter City, scoring twice in 23 appearances before being recalled to allow him to join the Glovers.

He moves to Yeovil as fellow Norwich striker Diallang Jaiyesimi is recalled from his loan because of injury.

"He adds a different dimension," manager Darren Way said of Abrahams.

