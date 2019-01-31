Peter Crouch: Stoke City striker poised for Premier League return with Burnley

Peter Crouch has been at Stoke City since 2011

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch, who turned 38 on Wednesday, is set to return to the Premier League at Burnley as part of a deal which will see Sam Vokes go the other way.

Championship club Stoke will pay a fee for Clarets striker Vokes, 29.

Crouch has made 462 Premier League appearances for six different clubs, scoring 108 goals.

The former England forward was part of the Stoke side relegated from the Premier League last season.

Crouch has also played in the top flight for Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool and Portsmouth.

Vokes, who played for Wales at Euro 2016, has been at Burnley since July 2012 and has this season started 10 league games for the Clarets, who are 17th in the Premier League.