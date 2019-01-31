Corey Blackett-Taylor: Aston Villa youngster joins Walsall on loan

Corey Blackett-Taylor has made the first loan move of his career by joining Walsall until the end of the season

Walsall have signed Corey Blackett-Taylor on loan from neighbours Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

The winger, 21, is the Saddlers' seventh January signing and second in as many days following the arrival of striker Aramide Oteh on loan from QPR.

"I can't wait to get going and gain some first-team experience with Walsall," said Blackett-Taylor, who has made two senior appearances for Villa.

"I believe Walsall is the perfect club for me to develop."

