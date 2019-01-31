Ilias Chair: QPR midfielder joins Stevenage on loan
Stevenage have signed midfielder Ilias Chair on loan from QPR for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old Moroccan was signed by Rangers from Belgian side Lierse SK in January 2017 and has made eight Championship appearances for the Hoops.
Should Stevenage reach the League Two play-offs, Chair's loan can be extended to include those fixtures.
Boro boss Dino Maamria said: "Chair can play in a number of positions and he has got good tenacity and quick feet."
