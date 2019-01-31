Ilias Chair: QPR midfielder joins Stevenage on loan

Ilias Chair featured in QPR's FA Cup fourth round tie at Portsmouth on Saturday

Stevenage have signed midfielder Ilias Chair on loan from QPR for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old Moroccan was signed by Rangers from Belgian side Lierse SK in January 2017 and has made eight Championship appearances for the Hoops.

Should Stevenage reach the League Two play-offs, Chair's loan can be extended to include those fixtures.

Boro boss Dino Maamria said: "Chair can play in a number of positions and he has got good tenacity and quick feet."

