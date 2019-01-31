Lloyd Jones: Luton Town defender returns to Plymouth Argyle on loan
Plymouth Argyle have signed Luton Town centre-back Lloyd Jones on loan until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old began his career at Home Park before moving to Liverpool for £20,000 in 2011, aged 15.
Jones joined the Hatters last January but has played just five times, with his two league appearances for Luton both as a substitute.
"It's good to have a youngster and one of our own coming back to the football club," Argyle boss Derek Adams said.
"He wants to prove himself and I think if you look at most of the signings I make, it's ones that have got something to prove and a bit of hunger, and he's certainly got that and that's why we've taken him here," he told BBC Radio Devon.
