Lloyd Jones: Luton Town defender returns to Plymouth Argyle on loan

Lloyd Jones
Lloyd Jones has played youth football for both England and Wales and had loan spells at Swindon, Accrington, Blackpool and Cheltenham

Plymouth Argyle have signed Luton Town centre-back Lloyd Jones on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old began his career at Home Park before moving to Liverpool for £20,000 in 2011, aged 15.

Jones joined the Hatters last January but has played just five times, with his two league appearances for Luton both as a substitute.

"It's good to have a youngster and one of our own coming back to the football club," Argyle boss Derek Adams said.

"He wants to prove himself and I think if you look at most of the signings I make, it's ones that have got something to prove and a bit of hunger, and he's certainly got that and that's why we've taken him here," he told BBC Radio Devon.

