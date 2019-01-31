Decision day for Leeds target James and Swansea

Daniel James signed for Swansea from Hull City Academy when he was 16

Swansea City could lose winger Daniel James, with the Wales international believed to be keen on a move to Leeds United.

Championship leaders Leeds have targeted the 21-year-old during the January transfer window.

Swansea have been trying to fend off the Yorkshire club's interest in him.

However, it is understood James would be interested in joining Leeds if a fee can be agreed between the clubs.

James, signed by Swansea from Hull City Academy in 2014, had initially been valued at around £10m.

However, Swansea have made it clear they are still coping with the "financial realities" of relegation from the Premier League and, while there is no agreement in place, could ultimately accept a package nearing that figure given the player's interest in a move.

James, who made his senior Wales debut in the friendly defeat by Albania in November 2018, has 18 months remaining on his current domestic contract.

Manager Graham Potter said in December the club would be prepared to open talks over a new deal, although James revealed earlier this month he had not yet been offered fresh terms and was keen to follow up on Leeds' interest, with no indication he would sign a new agreement.

Swansea are also expected to see striker Wilfried Bony join Qatari side Al Arabi on loan before Thursday's deadline, while French club Lille are interested in captain Leroy Fer and West Brom have enquired about loaning winger Jefferson Montero.