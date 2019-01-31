Jon Varney: Brentford appoint new chief executive

Jon Varney spent nine years working for Premiership Rugby and has also worked for the RFU

Brentford have appointed Jon Varney as their new chief executive.

The 49-year-old, who is a lifelong fan and season ticket-holder at Griffin Park, will begin his role on 1 March.

Varney replaces Mark Devlin, who stepped down at the end of December after seven years in the role.

"I feel extremely honoured and privileged to have been offered the opportunity to drive forward the club's off pitch activities as its new chief executive," he told the club website.

Varney is a former partner at sports marketing agency Pitch International, where he specialised in commercial partnerships.