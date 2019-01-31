Marouane Fellaini: Manchester United agree deal with Shandong Luneng for Belgium midfielder

Marouane Fellaini started 10 league and cup matches for Manchester United this season

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng over the transfer of midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

It is understood the Belgium player has already passed his medical and the transfer is close to being completed.

Fellaini, 31, joined United from Everton for £27m in 2014 when he became the first significant signing after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure as manager.

He signed a new two-year deal last summer that was due to run until 2020.

However, Fellaini has managed just three minutes of Premier League action in seven top-flight games under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and United have decided to cut their losses.

Having been signed by his former Everton boss David Moyes after making 141 Premier League appearances, where he scored 25 goals and had 14 assists, Fellaini also played under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at United, scoring 22 goals in 177 appearances in all competitions.

Fellaini helped United win the 2016 FA Cup final as well as the Europa League and League Cup in 2017.

Marouane Fellaini (second left) posted this picture on social media of him and friends at an airport on Thursday