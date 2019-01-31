Youri Tielemans: Leicester close to loan signing of Monaco midfielder

Tielemans has scored six goals in 65 games for Monaco

Leicester are closing in on the loan signing of Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans, 21, flew into the Midlands on Wednesday to complete his medical, with Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva, 29, going the other way.

The joint deal is yet to be completed but no major obstacles are anticipated.

Highly rated Belgium international Tielemans, 21, joined Monaco from Anderlecht in 2017 and has 14 caps for his country.

Silva has failed to make much of an impact at the King Power Stadium since arriving from Sporting Lisbon for £22m in 2017.

He was forced to wait six months to make his debut after the paperwork arrived with Fifa 14 seconds late and has never really recovered his form, making just three Premier League appearances this season.

The Portugal international is highly rated by new Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim.