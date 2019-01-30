Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Barcelona6Sevilla1

Barcelona 6-1 Sevilla (6-3 on aggregate): Barca into Copa del Rey semi-finals

Ivan Rakitic
Barcelona have won the Copa del Rey in each of the past four years

Barcelona overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit as they thrashed Sevilla to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Sevilla, 2-0 winners in the first leg, went behind through Philippe Coutinho's penalty, before Ever Banega had a spot-kick saved by Barca's Jasper Cillessen.

Ivan Rakitic prodded in a second, Coutinho headed in a third and Sergi Roberto gave Barca a 4-2 overall lead.

Guilherme Arana pulled one back for Sevilla, but fine team goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi sealed the win.

It finished 6-1 in the second leg at the Nou Camp, as the holders completed a 6-3 aggregate victory to join Valencia and Real Betis in the final four.

In the final quarter-final, Real Madrid travel to Girona on Thursday, leading 4-2 from the first leg.

How the goals went in

  • 1-0, Coutinho (Barcelona, 13 mins). Messi goes to ground under a challenge from Quincy Promes, the away players claim Messi kicked the ground instead of there being contact, but the referee gives the penalty and Coutinho drilled it past Juan Soriano.
  • Missed penalty, Banega (Sevilla, 26 mins). Gerard Pique brings down Roque Mesa, but Cillessen dives to his left to make a fine save from Banega's penalty.
  • 2-0, Rakitic (Barcelona, 31 mins). Five minutes after Sevilla's missed penalty, Arthur plays a through ball and Rakitic manages to get a toe to it to prod it past Soriano.
  • 3-0, Coutinho (Barcelona, 53 mins). Suarez crosses from the right and Coutinho, sprinting towards the near post, gets in front of his marker and heads in.
  • 4-0, Sergi Roberto (Barcelona, 54 mins). Messi slides a perfectly-weighted ball into the path of Roberto and he slots it past Soriano.
  • 4-1, Arana (Sevilla, 67 mins). Cillessen's misjudged clearance falls to a Sevilla player and eventually it comes to Arana, who shoots into the net.
  • 5-1, Suarez (Barcelona, 89 mins). With Sevilla needing one goal to go ahead on away goals, they push men forward for a corner, but a Barcelona counter-attack sees Suarez tap in from Jordi Alba's cross.
  • 6-1, Messi (Barcelona, 93 mins). Messi completes a fine one-touch passing move involving four players to seal the victory.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Betis beat Espanyol 3-1 after extra time to complete a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forVidalat 76'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forAleñáat 90'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9SuárezBooked at 30mins
  • 7CoutinhoSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 14Malcom
  • 19Boateng
  • 21Aleñá
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Vermaelen

Sevilla

  • 13Soriano
  • 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 34mins
  • 4Kjaer
  • 3GómezBooked at 72mins
  • 21Promes
  • 10BanegaSubstituted forBen Yedderat 77'minutes
  • 5Amadou
  • 7MesaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forVázquezat 77'minutes
  • 23Arana LopesSubstituted forGilat 84'minutes
  • 17Sarabia
  • 12André Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 20Rog
  • 22Vázquez
  • 25Mercado
  • 40Vázquez
  • 41Gil
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
58,050

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away15

