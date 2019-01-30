Joe Shaughnessy: St Johnstone 'in race' for defender's signature

Joe Shaughnessy (right) has been with St Johnstone since leaving Aberdeen in 2015

St Johnstone are "very much in the race" to keep Joe Shaughnessy at the club, despite the captain entering the last six months of his contract, says manager Tommy Wright.

Wright hopes Shaughnessy, 26, follows fellow defender Jason Kerr, 21, in committing his future to the club.

The manager also confirmed interest in Stefan Scougall and David McMillan.

"Joe just wants to concentrate on the next couple of weeks then we'll resume talks," Wright told BBC Scotland.

"We've made offers to Joe and I think it's quite sensible, actually. We certainly haven't given up hope. Joe, in terms of re-signing, we're still very much in the race for him to sign."

The January transfer window closes on Thursday and midfielder Scougall has played just six times so far this season, while McMillan has scored three goals in 19 games.

"They're not playing much football," Wright explained. "It's up to them. I know there's been interest in both of them so hopefully, for their sakes, they get something sorted tomorrow."

Wright said that Kerr's contract extension was "the best bit of business" St Johnstone have done this month.

"It was a difficult window to try and keep hold of him in terms of outside agencies trying to manufacture a move for him but he was always going to stay," he said.

"He knows his development's going to happen here. There will be a time that he'll move on."