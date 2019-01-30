Thursday's papers

Sun back page on Thursday
Sun leads on Liverpool's pitch
Metro back page on Thursday
Metro back page on Thursday
Express back page on Thursday
Express shows Harry Maguire celebrating
Mirror back page on Thursday
Mirror shows Jurgen Klopp's frustration
Star back page on Thursday
Star back page on Thursday
Telegraph back page on Thursday
Telegraph lead with Maguire's celebration
Times back page on Thursday
Times back page on Thursday
Guardian back page on Thursday
Guardian back page on Thursday
The i paper
Thursday's The i paper

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you