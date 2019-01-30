Italian Coppa Italia
Atalanta3Juventus0

Atalanta 3-0 Juventus: Holders Juve knocked out in quarter-finals of Coppa Italia

Duvan Zapata
Duvan Zapata celebrates his second goal with Alejandro Gomez

Holders Juventus were dumped out of the Coppa Italia after suffering a 3-0 quarter-final defeat to Atalanta.

The home team scored twice in the first half with goals from Timothy Castagne and Duvan Zapata.

Colombian striker Zapata claimed his second in the 86th minute - his 17th goal in his last 10 games - to set up a semi-final against Fiorentina.

Juve have won the past four Coppa Italia titles under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

They fielded a strong starting line-up with Cristiano Ronaldo starting alongside Paulo Dybala for the 13-time Coppa winners.

For the opening goal, Castagne dispossessed Joao Cancelo, who had come on for an injured Giorgio Chiellini, and coolly slotted a shot into the bottom corner.

Just two minutes later, Zapata punished Juve for failing to clear the ball as it pinged around the box, rifling a shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Serie A leaders, who are unbeaten in the league, had chances in the second half and came close with a Sami Khedira volley but he was denied by a good save from Etrit Berisha.

Zapata then pounced on a poor Mattia de Sciglio back-pass for the third goal in the closing stages.

Fiorentina brushed aside Roma 7-1 in their quarter-final as Federico Chiesa scored a hat-trick and AS striker Edin Dzeko was sent off for arguing with the referee.

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 2Toloi
  • 19DjimsitiBooked at 43mins
  • 6PalominoSubstituted forMasielloat 89'minutes
  • 33HateboerBooked at 54mins
  • 15de RoonSubstituted forGosensat 90+1'minutes
  • 11FreulerBooked at 45mins
  • 21Castagne
  • 10Gómez
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forPasalicat 27'minutes
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 5Masiello
  • 7Reca
  • 8Gosens
  • 17Piccoli
  • 22Pessina
  • 23Mancini
  • 31Rossi
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 53Nassir Al-Tameemi
  • 88Pasalic
  • 95Gollini
  • 99Barrow

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 27'minutes
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forPjanicat 71'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 30Bentancur
  • 14MatuidiBooked at 88mins
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 61'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Cáceres
  • 5Pjanic
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 18Kean
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 23Can
  • 37Spinazzola
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you