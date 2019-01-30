Emiliano Sala: Missing Cardiff striker's former club Nantes pay tribute

A photo of Emiliano Sala covered the centre circle before kick-off

Nantes players wore shirts bearing Emiliano Sala's name during their first match since their former striker went missing.

Emotional tributes were paid to Argentine Sala, 28, before Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash with Saint Etienne.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on board a light aircraft that disappeared over the Channel Islands on 21 January.

A video featuring Sala's highlights as a Nantes player was played before the game at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Fans were visibly upset, while Argentina flags and 'Sala' scarves were waved in the stands.

Players from both sides wore shirts bearing a photo of Sala and the message 'On t'aime Emi' - which translates as 'we love you Emi' - during the warm-up, while players also wore green armbands symbolising hope during the match.

Play was stopped in the ninth minute as players and fans honoured a minute's applause, which reduced Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic to tears.

Sala had completed a transfer from Nantes to Cardiff City on 19 January, two days before his flight went missing from radar when he was travelling to join his new team-mates.

On Tuesday, tributes were paid at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, where Cardiff were playing in the game in which Sala should have made his Bluebirds debut.

FC Nantes tweeted images from inside the dressing room of Sala shirts

A banner - created by Cardiff fans - on display at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Nantes captain Valentin Rongier warms up wearing a t-shirt bearing a photo of Sala

A giant tifo of Emiliano Sala is unveiled before kick off

A banner saying "con tigo", which translates as "with you"

Nantes players form a huddle before kick-off

Players stop in the ninth minute to honour Sala