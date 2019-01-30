Steven Gerrard 'happy' with Rangers signings and expects no more January business

Kyle Lafferty and Lassana Coulibaly were among Rangers' scorers in Fife

Manager Steven Gerrard is "very happy" with Rangers' January business and does not expect any deadline day deals.

American midfielder Matt Polster was signed from Chicago Fire before Wednesday's 3-1 Scottish Cup fourth-round win at Cowdenbeath.

Rangers have signed goalkeeper Andy Firth from Bury, Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe and Southampton midfielder Steven Davis this month.

"We got Matt in and we are happy with that," Gerrard told Premier Sports.

"He will be a good signing for the club. I think we are done. I don't see any more incomings."

Defoe and Davis started at Central Park for a Rangers side showing eight changes from the team that won at Livingston on Sunday.

Goals from Andy Halliday, Lassana Coulibaly and Kyle Lafferty gave the Scottish Premiership side a 3-0 half-time lead before David Cox pulled one back for the part-time League Two outfit.

"I was disappointed with a couple of players, but I won't name any names," Gerrard said.

"I made a lot of changes and it was an opportunity to impress, to make a name for yourself and show you want to be involved going forward. Some people took the chance, some people didn't."

Gerrard, whose side will travel to face Kilmarnock in the last 16, admitted he was "not happy with the sloppiness" of his side in the second half and would "have to address that with the team".

"The pitch did get more bobbly as the night went on, so I will give them the benefit of the doubt on this occasion," he said.

"Credit to Cowdenbeath - they played for 90 minutes and we only played for 45 - but the important thing is that we are through to the next round.

"We got very sloppy, but you've got to take into consideration that we were 3-0 up by then and it's not the biggest game for us."