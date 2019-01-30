Italian Coppa Italia
Fiorentina7Roma1

Fiorentina 7-1 Roma: Federico Chiesa scores a hat-trick as the Viola reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals

Federico Chiesa celebrates his hat-trick for Fiorentina
Chiesa's three goals were the first hat-trick of his career

Federico Chiesa scored a hat-trick as Fiorentina humiliated Roma 7-1 to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Italy forward hit the post early on and scored twice in the first 18 minutes in Florence.

Aleksandar Kolarov netted for Roma before Luis Muriel made it 3-1 at half-time.

Chiesa completed his hat-trick in the second half, Giovanni Simeone got two and Marco Benassi also found the net.

Substitute Edin Dzeko was sent off for the visitors late on after arguing with the referee.

It was only the sixth time in the club's history that Roma had conceded seven goals. The last time was against Bayern Munich in 2014.

Stefano Pioli's Fiorentina will face holders Juventus or Atalanta, who play later on Wednesday, in a two-legged semi-final.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 1Lafont
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20Pezzella
  • 31Franchescoli de SouzaSubstituted forLauriniat 22'minutes
  • 3Biraghi
  • 24Benassi
  • 17Veretout
  • 26Fernandes
  • 25ChiesaSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 77'minutes
  • 29MurielBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSimeoneat 73'minutes
  • 11Mirallas

Substitutes

  • 2Laurini
  • 5Ceccherini
  • 6Norgaard
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 9Simeone
  • 10Pjaca
  • 14Dabo
  • 16Hancko
  • 23Terracciano
  • 33Brancolini
  • 34Diks
  • 77Théréau

Roma

  • 1Olsen
  • 24Florenzi
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 4Cristante
  • 42NzonziSubstituted forPellegriniat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 22ZanioloBooked at 11mins
  • 27PastoreSubstituted forDzekoat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 92El ShaarawyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forDe Rossiat 77'minutes
  • 14Schick

Substitutes

  • 2Karsdorp
  • 3Pellegrini
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Dzeko
  • 15Marcano
  • 16De Rossi
  • 18Santon
  • 19Coric
  • 34Kluivert
  • 53Riccardi
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 77Greco
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away13

Wednesday 30th January 2019

