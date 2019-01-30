Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea manager accepts blame for Bournemouth defeat

Maurizo Sarri oversaw Chelsea's heaviest league defeat for 23 years on Wednesday

Chelsea manager Maurizo Sarri says his side's heaviest league defeat for 23 years was "my fault" after the 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The visitors dominated possession in the first half but they were unable to break down the Cherries, who scored four goals in the second half.

Sarri says his side did not play as a team after the break and they "found it difficult to accept" going behind.

"Maybe I am not able to motivate these players," he said.

A Joshua King double and goals by David Brooks and Charlie Daniels saw Chelsea slip to fifth place in the table after a second consecutive league defeat.

The Italian kept his players in the dressing room for 40 minutes after the game, saying he wanted to "talk to them alone, without anybody".

"At the end of the first half it was impossible to think the second would be a disaster and I want to understand why," he added.

"Just like two months ago when we had to face difficulties, we lost our identity and played as 11 individuals."

Sarri took over from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge in the summer and Chelsea went 12 games unbeaten at the beginning of his tenure, but that run has been followed by five defeats in their last 12 outings.

Victory over Tottenham in last week's Carabao Cup semi-final saw Chelsea book their place in the final and the Italian says he thought the "situation was apparently solved".

However, he added that defeat at Vitality Stadium could mean his players "need to change something in the mentality".

"You can concede but you need to play because the match was under control in the first half," he said.

"I am frustrated, of course, and it is a very strong setback because we knew this match was very important.

"We need to react."

'Just keep it in the dressing room' - analysis

Ex-Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin on Radio 5 live:

"I think Sarri calling the players out will have a detrimental effect. I don't think they like to hear their manager say those kinds of things. In public, it is not the done thing for me. If a manager wants to say anything, just keep it in the dressing room.

"Tell your players to their face you are not happy with this, you're hard to motivate. You'll accept that. But when you tell the public you're expecting a reaction, that is not going to help that togetherness they seem to be lacking at the moment."

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman on BBC Radio 5 live:

"Chelsea seem a little bit soft through the core when their backs are against the wall and the going gets tough.

"The guy you expect to help - N'Golo Kante - isn't deployed where you would want him, in front of the back four to stop the opposition getting opportunities. He's at right wing at times. It is a strange situation.

"Sure, he brings more offensively now but why would you want that when you have a player who does what he does. Jorginho played in there tonight and Bournemouth scored four goals."

Chelsea dropped to fifth place in the table following the defeat at Bournemouth

Former England striker Alan Shearer on Match of the Day:

"That was an embarrassing defeat and an embarrassing performance.

"When your back is against the wall you look to your team to find something, and he was forced to do that again tonight for the second game in a row. It's his job to motivate the players.

"Bournemouth said they targeted Jorginho as a weakness and they stood on him. He has got his man Gonzalo Higuain in now, and it has to improve."

'Sarri can only blame himself' - how you reacted on social media

Chelsea's defeat sparked a debate on social media as some fans criticised Sarri's management style and his selection of midfielder Jorginho.

Marcus: Sarri can only blame himself and his poor management. You can't bring in Jorginho and make him instantly undroppable despite his inability to defend, assist or score.

Rich: Watching Chelsea under Sarri is reminiscent of Man Utd under Louis van Gaal. Side to side, backwards, with no cutting edge.

Shaun: Sarri is playing David Luiz as a centre half, Kante as an attacking midfielder and has told Eden Hazard he can leave if he wants... Starting to understand the fact he's won no trophies.

Some fans called for patience and used Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as an example of what Sarri could potentially achieve if given time at Chelsea.

Louis: Klopp finished eighth in his first season. As well as finally nurturing their youth, Chelsea also need to keep a manager for longer than two seasons. We need to build a team around the manager like Liverpool or Man City. That takes more than Jorginho and half a season.

Richard: Chelsea fans give him time, it's been 6 months. No one gives anyone time anymore.

AP: Klopp took four seasons to build this team. Guardiola challenged in his second year after a massive overhaul and people are calling for Sarri's head after half a season. Fickle.

But a few fans are already eyeing up a replacement for Sarri and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard - currently in charge of Championship side Derby - is one of the suggestions.

Stephen: Chelsea should sack Sarri in the morning and bring in Frank Lampard. What's the point in having so much possession but doing nothing with it? Football is all about goals.

Adrian: Give the job to Lampard. A young attack-minded manager with Chelsea running through his veins and let him build a dynasty.