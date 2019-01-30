Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi set to join Uefa's executive committee

Al-Khelaifi signed Kylian Mbappe for 180m euros (£165.7m) in the summer of 2018 after an initial season-long loan

Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is set to join Uefa's executive committee, despite the French club being investigated by the organisation.

The 45-year-old Qatari has been elected by the European Club Association (ECA) to be one of its two Uefa delegates.

His position on the executive committee has to be ratified next week by the Uefa Congress in Rome.

"I am deeply honoured to have been elected," he said.

An investigation into PSG's finances and spending was reopened by Uefa in September 2018. The Ligue 1 champions were initially cleared of breaking financial fair play (FFP) rules, but European football's governing body said that decision would be reviewed.

Al-Khelaifi has also been questioned by the Swiss authorities in relation to a bribery investigation linked to BeIN Sports' deal with Fifa for World Cup rights in 2026 and 2030. He is the chairman of BeIn Media.

ECA, which represents Europe's biggest clubs, needed a replacement for former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis after he took a similar role with AC Milan in September.

With ECA president and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli already a Uefa ExCo member, a representative from outside Italian football was required.

In a statement issued by the ECA, Al-Khelaifi said: "I look forward to working alongside members to enhance and develop European football, whilst ensuring that the interests of all the clubs are represented in the decision-making process."