Livingston: Hakeem Odoffin signs from Northampton Town

Hakeem Odoffin has made 16 appearances for Northampton this season

Livingston have signed defender Hakeem Odoffin on a free transfer from League Two side Northampton Town.

The ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers player joins on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Manager Gary Holt said the 20-year-old was a target for the summer, but that the opportunity came about to sign him - with a sell-on clause - this month.

"Getting the lad in this window will benefit everyone and allow Hakeem to bed-in and get a feel for the club," Holt told the Livingston website.

"We have had him watched on numerous occasions since he first appeared on our radar, and have received some very good scout reports.

Odoffin is predominantly a right back, but can also play wing-back and as a right-sided centre-back.

He joined Northampton last summer after being released by Wolves and has made 16 appearances in all competitions.

"We feel we have got Hakeem at a very good stage in his development curve, and feel Livingston can go on a reap the benefits," said Holt.