Marko Arnautovic: West Ham striker could face Liverpool after scans reveal bruising

Marko Arnautovic was replaced by Javier Hernandez in the second half at Molineux

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic could be fit for the game against Liverpool on Monday after scans revealed he had only bruised his foot in the defeat by Wolves on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old left Molineux on crutches after landing awkwardly on his right leg after an aerial challenge.

Arnautovic was substituted 13 minutes from the end, sparking fears of a lengthy lay-off.

West Ham were beaten 3-0 by Wolves in their third consecutive defeat.

Austria international Arnautovic was making his first appearance since signing a contract extension at the London Stadium on Saturday, which quelled talk of him leaving to take up a lucrative contract in China.

However, even if Arnautovic doesn't make the televised encounter with leaders Liverpool, he should be available for the Premier League game at Crystal Palace on 9 February.