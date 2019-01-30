Georges-Kevin Nkoudou: Monaco agree loan deal for Tottenham winger

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has playing 26 times for Tottenham, scoring one goal

Tottenham have agreed to loan winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to Ligue 1 club Monaco.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo a medical on Thursday before signing a deal until the end of the season.

There is no option for Monaco to buy the Frenchman, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley.

Nkoudou joined Spurs from Marseille in August 2016 for £9m and has scored once in 26 appearances for Tottenham, playing only three times this season.