Rekeil Pyke: Rochdale sign forward on loan from Huddersfield Town

Rekeil Pyke scored five times in 24 appearances for Wrexham this season

League One Rochdale have signed forward Rekeil Pyke from Premier League side Huddersfield Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had joined National League side Wrexham on a season-long loan deal in July, but will now join Dale for the rest of the campaign.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenge and seeing what the rest of the season brings," he said.

"It's a step up in the leagues for me but I'm relishing the opportunity."

