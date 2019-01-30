Aaron Taylor-Sinclair: Crewe sign Motherwell full-back for the rest of the season

From the section

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair joined Motherwell from Plymouth

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have loaned full-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair to Crewe Alexandra for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old goes into the Crewe squad for Saturday's League Two game against Carlisle United.

Taylor-Sinclair joined from Plymouth in the summer, but played just nine games.

"Whilst his ability is unquestionable, frustrating injuries have prevented him from really getting going," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said.

