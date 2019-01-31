Steve Bruce: Sheffield Wednesday boss 'fixed' and relishing Owls challenge

Steve Bruce has won promotion to England's top flight on four occasions as a manager

Steve Bruce says he is "physically and emotionally ready" and relishing the challenge of taking Sheffield Wednesday back to the Premier League.

The Owls, who have not been in the top flight since the 1999-2000 season, are 17th in the Championship and working under tough financial restraints.

But Bruce, who took his first training session on Thursday, said he is over some health issues and raring to go.

"This morning, at training, I was like a young kid," the 58-year-old said.

"There was that adrenalin that was still me with after all these years. I had to ask did I have the enthusiasm, drive and the health to go again with what the job takes these days.

"But after getting myself fixed up then I am ok.

"I didn't want to start the job and have a few personal issues that I have to attend to. There was nothing major but I just wanted to get fixed up and get back fit and healthy."

Adrenalin rush brings Bruce return

The former Manchester United defender was appointed as Jos Luhukay's successor on 2 January, but it was agreed he would not take charge of the team until Saturday's Championship game at Ipswich.

Bruce, whose first managerial job was at Sheffield United in 1998, has now taken charge of 10 clubs during a 21-year managerial career.

He wanted an extended break from football following his sacking by Aston Villa in October and a difficult 2018, during which both of his parents died and he also had two operations.

The four-week delay led to criticism from some, but Bruce said he needed some time out.

"I thought long and hard about if I wanted to get back into management and when I got the call from the chairman [Dejphon Chansiri] and met him, his enthusiasm about how he wants this club to be successful started the adrenalin going again," he added.

"Physically and emotionally I am great and I am delighted to be the Wednesday manager.

"I told the chairman the issues I have and he was prepared to wait."

Money worries

Bruce said his new job could be his last in management

Wednesday are are 11 points off the play-offs and 11 points above the relegation zone, and have to look carefully at their spending to ensure they meet Financial Fair Play rules.

Chansiri clarified comments made in December that the club is up for sale, explaining that he is prepared to listen to offers if supporters are unhappy with the way it is being run.

He said he had turned down offers and Bruce was well aware of the financial limitations and "situation".

"My immediate priority is to be successful," Bruce said.

"We have had a difficult time but we can put a run together. We have some good players at the club who have probably been underperforming so let's try to turn that around and see where that takes us.

"It might be a long road ahead. Everyone wants success instantly and that's what we will try to provide. There is a big job ahead but I look forward to the future.

"We are not alone in FFP. There are probably 10, 11 or 12 teams in the Championship in this restriction. The rules are difficult and we understand that. It will not be easy. The chairman has spent a lot of money and if you don't get up then it is very, very difficult

"I am aware of that and have to get on with it and fix it if we can."