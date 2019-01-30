Niall Mason: Doncaster Rovers defender given suspended prison sentence

Niall Mason
Niall Mason has made 28 appearances for Doncaster this season

Doncaster Rovers defender Niall Mason has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting a charge of sexual assault.

A judge at Sheffield Crown Court gave the player a six-month jail term, suspended for two years.

The 22-year-old has been placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years after an attack on a woman during a night out last year.

Doncaster Rovers have said they will not comment on the case.

