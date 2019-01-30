Ro-Shaun Williams & Scott Golbourne: Shrewsbury sign defensive duo

Ro-Shaun Williams played in pre-season matches for Manchester United but did not appear for the first team

Shrewsbury Town have signed Manchester United defender Ro-Shaun Williams and former Wolves defender Scott Golbourne.

Free agent Golbourne, 30, left Bristol City in May 2018 and has joined until the end of the season, while Williams has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Williams, 20, is an England Under-17, U18 and U19 international who broke two-time Olympic medallist Darren Campbell's 100-metre schoolboy record.

"I'm ready to play men's football," Williams told the club website.

"I like to play on the ball and defend but pace is something I've got in the locker as well."

