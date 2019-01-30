Irish Premiership: Linfield sign keeper Conor Mitchell on loan

Conor Mitchell impressed Blues boss David Healy while representing Northern Ireland at youth level

Premiership leaders Linfield have brought in Conor Mitchell until the end of the season as a replacement for injured goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

Carroll will miss the rest of the campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury.

Mitchell, 22, was with St Johnstone on loan from Burnley before joining the Blues on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Linfield defender Cameron Stewart is leaving on loan to Glenavon until the end of the season.

"Cameron has only just returned to action with the Swifts after a long lay-off due to injury," Blues boss David Healy told the club website.

"This will be a great opportunity for Cameron to get much needed game time at a leading club over the coming months.

"Conor is a goalkeeper with terrific potential and he's very well thought of at Burnley.

"I've watched his progress with interest through the various underage international levels and he's certainly a goalkeeper of good pedigree.

"I'm looking forward to working with him over the rest of the season and young Gareth Deane and Conor will provide strong competition for the goalkeeping position in the coming months."