Partick Thistle: Gary Caldwell charged with Andrew Dallas harassment

Gary Harkins was dismissed for a foul on Ross MacLean, having earlier been booked for a challenge on Abdul Osman

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell has been charged with harassment against referee Andrew Dallas following his side's draw with Falkirk.

Caldwell claimed Dallas "cost us points" after Gary Harkins was shown a second yellow card in the 1-1 Scottish Championship draw earlier this month.

The Thistle manager could be banned for at least four games after confronting Dallas after the game. And he also faces at least another two-match ban for "indicating bias and incompetence" in a post-match interview.

Caldwell has until Tuesday, 5 February to respond, with any hearing scheduled for Thursday, 14 February.

After the match with their relegation rivals, Caldwell said he thought Dallas was "sucked in" by the Falkirk players and staff.

"I don't understand how every foul we make is a yellow card, yet they get away with one, two, three fouls," he said.

"I'm not saying they [referees] can be perfect. The way they go about it after, the arrogance they show, isn't great. It needs to improve. We need to make it better because this is people's livelihoods at stake.

"I had a quiet word with the referee after the game, but I can't say what he said. It's private."