Jacob Murphy: West Bromwich Albion keen to sign Newcastle United winger

Jacob Murphy has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle so far this season

West Bromwich Albion hope to conclude a loan deal for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Baggies have been looking for a replacement for Harvey Barnes, who was recalled from his loan at Albion by Leicester at the start of the month.

Newcastle are set to complete a club-record £20m deal for Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United.

Murphy, 23, joined Newcastle from Norwich for £12m in July 2017.

It is not anticipated he will be the only new arrival at The Hawthorns before Thursday's 23:00 GMT deadline.

Head coach Darren Moore is keen to strengthen all departments in a bid to ensure the Baggies return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

