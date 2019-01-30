Jacob Murphy: West Bromwich Albion keen to sign Newcastle United winger

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jacob Murphy
Jacob Murphy has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle so far this season

West Bromwich Albion hope to conclude a loan deal for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Baggies have been looking for a replacement for Harvey Barnes, who was recalled from his loan at Albion by Leicester at the start of the month.

Newcastle are set to complete a club-record £20m deal for Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United.

Murphy, 23, joined Newcastle from Norwich for £12m in July 2017.

It is not anticipated he will be the only new arrival at The Hawthorns before Thursday's 23:00 GMT deadline.

Head coach Darren Moore is keen to strengthen all departments in a bid to ensure the Baggies return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

